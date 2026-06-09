13 Patients from Malviya Nagar Fire Stable at Max Hospital; 4 Foreign Nationals Set for Discharge Today

New Delhi: All 13 patients admitted to Max Hospital, Saket Complex following the Malviya Nagar fire incident remain clinically stable, hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Of the total patients under care, six are being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while three are admitted to the general wards. Four patients, all international nationals, are scheduled to be discharged later today after satisfactory recovery.

Doctors at the hospital said the patients are responding well to treatment and there are no immediate concerns regarding their condition. The hospital continues to provide comprehensive care to those still admitted.

The Malviya Nagar fire had earlier led to multiple casualties and injuries, with several victims shifted to Max Hospital for advanced medical management.

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On Monday, a Delhi court (Saket court complex) rejected the bail plea of one of the accused, Keshav Negi, the cook of the Malviya Nagar hotel, where a fire broke out. Negi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday and was produced before the Saket Court on Monday.

Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh sent Negi to 14 days of judicial custody, as sought by the Delhi Police.

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Negi was brought before the Malviya Nagar court (Saket court complex) along with the key accused and owner of the hotel, Lavkesh Bajaj. After his four days of custody expired, Bajaj was sent to two days of further police custody.

Another accused in the Malviya Nagar fire case, Jay Mishra, stated to be the accountant of the hotel, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. The police sought time to interrogate Mishra, which was granted by the court.