13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Self-Immolation In Odisha's Bargarh

Bargarh, Odisha: A 13-year-old girl allegedly died due to self-immolation in Odisha's Bargarh on August 11, police said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital following the incident. She was declared brought dead by the doctors there.

"Investigation is going on, and as per law, action will be taken. 3-4 teams have been formed and interrogation is going on... The girl has died and her postmortem is going on," IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal said.

Odisha has recently witnessed a spike in the incidents of self-immolation. It marks the fourth such case in a month, each involving a young girl.

Recently, a girl who allegedly died by self-immolation in Kathiapada village of Kendrapara district.

Earlier, a student of FM Autonomous College, Balasore, reportedly set herself on fire. The crime brach of Odisa is investigating "all the aspects" into the death of 20-year-old Odisha college student, who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor of her college.

Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Anirudha Routray told, "On the directions of Director General of Police, I am reviewing the progress of the investigation...We are investigating all the aspects...It is a sensitive case, that's why the investigation is taking some time..."

The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

A few days after the Balasore tragedy, a minor girl from Balanga in Puri district also allegedly died due to self-immolation. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi but succumbed during treatment.