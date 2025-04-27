Rattled over Indus Treaty Suspension, Pakistan Resorts To Empty ‘130 Nukes’ Rant Against India

New Delhi: In a fresh provocation, Pakistan has threatened India with nuclear retaliation if New Delhi proceeds with the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Amid growing tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani Minister Hanif Abbasi on Saturday issued an open threat of nuclear war against India. Abbasi claimed that Pakistan’s arsenal of missiles and over 130 nuclear warheads are "ready and kept only for India."

His remarks came after India announced a series of countermeasures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the cancellation of all visas for Pakistani nationals.

'Missiles Not for Display,' Warns Hanif Abbasi

Speaking at a public event, Hanif Abbasi warned that if India dared to halt Pakistan’s water supply, Islamabad would retaliate with full military force.

"If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war," Abbasi said. He stressed that Pakistan’s Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles, along with the country's nuclear warheads, were not for mere display purposes. "Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you," he said.

Abbasi added that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were hidden at undisclosed locations and were prepared for immediate use if India provoked them by stopping the Indus waters.

India’s Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Panic in Pakistan

India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty came after a terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives and several were injured. The attack, which was linked to Pakistan-based groups, triggered strong reactions from the Indian government.

Apart from suspending the water treaty, India also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens and halted several bilateral engagements. The move has caused widespread panic within Pakistan's political leadership.

Pakistan Tries to Mock India's Countermeasures

Hanif Abbasi also attempted to mock India's decisions by referring to past incidents. He claimed that when Pakistan had previously shut its airspace to Indian flights, it caused serious disruptions to Indian aviation. "If things were to continue like that for another 10 days, the airlines in India would have gone bankrupt," Abbasi said.

However, officials in New Delhi have dismissed such statements as desperate attempts to shift focus from Pakistan’s support to terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Growing Fears of India-Pakistan Conflict After Pahalgam Attack

The heightened war rhetoric from Pakistani leaders has raised concerns about the fragile security situation in the region. Experts believe that India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, one of the oldest water-sharing agreements in the world, marks a significant diplomatic escalation.

Meanwhile, Indian security forces have intensified their crackdown on terror networks within Jammu and Kashmir, blowing up houses belonging to terrorists and stepping up search operations after the Pahalgam terror attack.

First Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Now Hanif Abbasi

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on issued a direct threat to India over the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty.