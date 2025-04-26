‘Either Our Water or Their Blood': Bilawal Bhutto’s Empty Rhetoric Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

New Delhi: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday issued a direct threat to India after New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

In a provocative speech at a public rally, Bhutto-Zardari declared: “I want to tell India that the Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will.”

His comments came amid growing tensions between the two countries following the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which several innocent tourists lost their lives. The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility — once again pointing to Pakistan-based terror involvement.

India Hits Back After Pahalgam Attack

Following the attack, India took a series of strong measures. These included suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attachés, downgrading diplomatic ties, and shutting down the Attari Integrated Check Post. Access under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistan nationals was also scrapped, and a deadline was given for their exit.

Pakistan Holds Emergency Talks

The suspension of the treaty has triggered panic in Pakistan’s top leadership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bhutto-Zardari held an emergency meeting to discuss India’s move. Reports indicate that Islamabad may now review its controversial canals project that relies on waters from the Indus system.

Bhutto-Zardari also accused India of using the Pahalgam attack as an excuse to shift blame. He alleged that New Delhi was scapegoating Pakistan to cover up its own security failures.

What Is the Indus Waters Treaty?

Signed on 19 September 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank after nearly a decade of negotiation. It was signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan’s President Ayub Khan.