14 Kids Hospitalised After Eating Mid-Day Meal At Telangana School

Khamman: As many as 14 students fell ill and were hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal provided to them at their primary school in Telangana's Khammam district on Friday. It is suspected that the children suffered from food poisoning.

The incident took place at Bodya Thanda Primary School. According to reports, the children had consumed dal and rice at theie school in Konijerla Mandal. Thereafter, the children were immediately sent to Kammam Government Hospital.

The children are said to be in a stable condition. Further details are awaited.

This comes just a day after 23 students fell ill after eating lunch served to them in mid-day meal at a government school in Sangareddy district, Telangana. Students suffered vomiting and stomach pain due to suspected food poisoning. The incident took place in Venkatapur village of Narayanakhed Mandal. School staff immediately shifted the students to Narayankhed government hospital. As per reports, students claimed that leftover food from a function held in the village was served to them.