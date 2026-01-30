Man In Underwear Paraded On Road, Thrashed By MNS Workers For 'Insulting' Thackerays | Nalasopara

Nalasopara: A disturbing video of a youth being brutally thrashed in Maharashtra's Nalasopara by MNS-Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) workers has gone viral on social media. This comes after the youth shared an ‘insulting’ video against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

The youth has been identified as Suraj Mahindra Shirke. In his video, he alleged that the Thackeray brothers were misleading Marathi voters and supporting Muslim rioters. In the post, he purportedly used abusive language against the MNS and Shiv Sena and both the Thackeray cousins.

The post flared tension in Nalasopara and workers of MNS-Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) managed to get hold of Shirke, following which they shamed him in public.

A shocking video showed a group of people banging on the youth's room as he tried to prevent them from opening the door. However, the group managed to get a hold of the youth and made him parade on road in just his underwear for one and a half hours, humiliating him in front of the public. People were seen making videos as he was forced to march half-naked on the road.

Advertisement

The youth was also made to watch his controversial social media post and was repeatedly slapped and thrashed by the workers. The video showed him surrounded by a large number of people as he tried to give an explanation with folded hands.

MNS Sub-Divisional President Kiran Nakashe shared the video on social media and supported the actions of MNS workers. He said, “From now on, while talking or writing about the Thackeray family, anyone should think a thousand times.... Thackeray is not just a name, this is the sentiment of Maharashtra soldiers and Shiv Sainiks. And no one should try to hurt them even a little. And if anyone crosses the line, the result will be the same.”

Advertisement

He added, “I didn't want to show the video in front of everyone, but when he crossed the line, we also felt helpless.”