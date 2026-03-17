14 Men Arrested in Varanasi Over Iftar Party on Boat in Ganga

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, UP police have arrested 14 men after a video of an iftar gathering on a boat in the holy river Ganga near Panchganga Ghat went viral on social media, triggering controversy.

The action followed complaints alleging that the group consumed non-vegetarian food and threw remains into the Ganga, hurting religious sentiments as the river is considered sacred by Hindus.

An FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station under charges related to outraging religious feelings, and all 14 accused were arrested by Tuesday as the video gained traction online.

Kotwali ACP Vijay Pratap Singh said, “Allegations were raised on some people on 16 March that they were consuming chicken Biryani in a boat in Panchganga Ghat in the name of Iftar party… We immediately deployed our teams to different places, considering the seriousness of the matter. We have arrested a total of 14 people as of now, and appropriate action will be taken against them.”

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The clip purportedly shows the group wearing life jackets and sitting together on a boat, sharing food during iftar. Some visuals also show men eating biryani and fruits.

Iftar during Ramadan

The gathering was part of iftar, the meal to break the daily fast during Ramadan, a significant month in Islam. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, called 'Roza', and break their fast in the evening with food and prayers.

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For Muslims, it's a time for increased worship, religious reflection, charity, and good deeds. Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage.