‘Dawaats, Shelter, Supplies': J&K Police Plans Major Crackdown on JeM Ground Network Support in Kishtwar

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police is set to launch a major crackdown on the ground network of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kishtwar, following the elimination of top commander Saifullah and his associates last month.

Security agencies believe they are close to dismantling a key network of local overground workers (OGWs) who allegedly supported terrorists operating in the region for several years.

‘Dawaats’: Civilian Links Under Investigation

Officials have identified around half a dozen individuals, including two government employees, who are believed to have assisted terrorists with food, shelter and other supports.

Further, those who allegedly hosted “dawaats” (feasts) for Jaish commanders are now also under the scanner.

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Authorities are examining photographs showing terrorists in civilian settings, which have been sent for forensic analysis as part of the investigation.

However, while some locals reportedly provided assistance under duress at gunpoint, others are suspected to have voluntarily supported terror activities.

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Officials indicated that those identified as OGWs are likely to face strict legal action, including cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Some individuals may also be detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Army Wipes Out 7 Jaish Terrorists in J&K

The crackdown follows a series of successful counter-terror operations in the region, as the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps recently announced the elimination of seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kishtwar over the past 326 days.

In the last 20 days alone, six terrorists have been neutralised, indicating intensified operations in the Jammu region.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, Major General A P S Bal, General Officer Commanding of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, said:

“We’ll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area... In February, we have been able to eliminate six JeM terrorists… one in Udhampur and the other in Kishtwar.”

A top Jaish commander named Saifullah was also eliminated during the operation.

On the elimination of Saifullah and his group, he added: “The elimination of the Saifullah group is a major success as they were the fulcrum around which the entire terror network was working... The elimination of seven terrorists is a huge success for all of us.”