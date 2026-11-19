New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died after being run over by a bulldozer during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The incident took place when a bulldozer deployed as part of the rally procession allegedly hit the boy while flowers were being showered on Yadav.

The boy was identified as the son of a local BJP leader. He sustained critical injuries after being struck by the bulldozer and was rushed for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father, Omkar Singh, is associated with the BJP's Election Commission Contact Department in Gorakhpur. Aryavardhan was a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

According to his father, the incident occurred around 2 pm when the boy was crossing the road to reach his sister's school. Omkar Singh alleged that the bulldozer, which was showering flower petals as part of the procession, approached at high speed after Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead and hit his son from behind.

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The impact reportedly threw Aryavardhan against a road divider, leaving him with severe injuries, including a deep wound to the back of his head. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he could not be saved.

The incident triggered protests by the boy's family members and BJP workers, who accused the organisers of negligence and demanded strict action. The protesters blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road near Jharkhandi Colony, alleging delays in police action and demanding that a murder case be registered against Akhilesh Yadav and the organisers of the PDA Rath Yatra.

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The blockade reportedly led to traffic congestion, with vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. District Magistrate Deepak Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh and other officials reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. The demonstration was called off after officials assured the family that appropriate action would be taken.

The family also demanded action against the bulldozer driver and those responsible for including the heavy vehicle in the procession. They sought the installation of a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad visited the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad also spoke to the MLA and asked him to ensure that all possible assistance was extended to the family.

What Akhilesh Yadav Said

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said he was unaware of the boy's death and blamed the administration for failing to make adequate arrangements for the roadshow.

"I have no information about this. Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. One needs to be cautious of BJP people; they implicate anyone in false cases," the SP chief said.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit also criticised the Samajwadi Party over the incident, accusing its workers of irresponsible conduct during the rally. The party alleged that the boy's death was a consequence of the disorderly management of the procession.

Police Seize Bulldozer, Probe Underway

Police have seized the bulldozer involved in the incident and are attempting to trace its owner. According to reports, the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and the responsibility of those who arranged the vehicle for the roadshow.

The PDA Rath Yatra, led by Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, began at Gorakhpur airport and concluded at Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura. The roadshow witnessed participation from party workers and supporters across all nine Assembly constituencies in Gorakhpur district and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.