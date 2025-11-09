Republic World
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 14-Year-Old Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, Three Including One Minor Arrested

Updated 9 November 2025 at 18:48 IST

A minor girl was gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj after she went to fetch water from a handpump on Friday evening. Following this, her family informed the police. All the three accused have been arrested.

Vanshika Punera
14-Year-Old Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, Three Including One Minor Arrested | Image: Representative/Freepik
New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by three youths in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening around 6 PM when the girl went to fetch water from a handpump near her house.

The family of the victim informed the police shortly after the incident. Police arrested the three youths, including one minor, within a few hours.

According to the police, a boy from the same village allegedly grabbed the girl from behind and forcibly dragged her onto the premises of a nearby government school, where two of his accomplices were already present.

The trio then took the girl behind the school building and committed the heinous crime. 

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family began searching for her. She was eventually found unconscious in a field near her house. After regaining consciousness, she narrated the entire ordeal to her mother and identified the culprits.

Following this, the family immediately took her to the police station to file a formal complaint. Acting swiftly on the victim’s report, the police registered a case and launched a manhunt.

Mauganj Superintendent of Police, Dilip Soni, said that the police had formed three teams to apprehend the accused, who were continuously searching for them. This coordinated effort led to the arrest of all three accused within a few hours of the complaint being filed. SP Soni also confirmed that the victim has undergone a medical examination and assured that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits. 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 9 November 2025 at 18:48 IST