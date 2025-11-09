14-Year-Old Gang-Raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, Three Including One Minor Arrested

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by three youths in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening around 6 PM when the girl went to fetch water from a handpump near her house.

The family of the victim informed the police shortly after the incident. Police arrested the three youths, including one minor, within a few hours.

According to the police, a boy from the same village allegedly grabbed the girl from behind and forcibly dragged her onto the premises of a nearby government school, where two of his accomplices were already present.

The trio then took the girl behind the school building and committed the heinous crime.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family began searching for her. She was eventually found unconscious in a field near her house. After regaining consciousness, she narrated the entire ordeal to her mother and identified the culprits.

Following this, the family immediately took her to the police station to file a formal complaint. Acting swiftly on the victim’s report, the police registered a case and launched a manhunt.

