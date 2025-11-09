4-Year-Old Girl Raped in Bengal, Found Lying Near Drain In A Pool Of Blood With Bite Marks On Cheeks | Image: Pixabay

Hooghly: In a gruesome event that has come to light in West Bengal, a four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped on Friday morning. The incident reportedly took place when the child was sleeping next to her maternal grandmother at a railway shed in Hooghly district's Tarakeshwar.

The child's family alleged that the mosquito net she was sleeping inside was slit open and she was abducted in her sleep. Hours after the abduction, the girl was found bleeding in an unconscious state near a drain near the railway station. As per reports, the girl was found lying naked near the drain, with bite marks on her cheeks. Her family said that there were visible injuries near her private parts and she complained of severe pain. The girl was rushed to Tarakeswar Rural Hospital for treatment.

The child's family accused the hospital of mishandling the case, claiming that they failed to inform the police despite seeing that the girl was bleeding from her private parts.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Amended) (POCSO). The victim is said to be in a critical condition.

Advertisement

As per reports, the child's family lives on the streets.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the case. An investigation is currently underway to nab the accused.

Advertisement

The horrific incident attracted political criticism in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in the state, accused the police of delaying in lodging an FIR. The Arambagh wing of BJP alleged that police had refused to lodge an FIR initially. “When the Bharatiya Janata Party workers started protesting in front of the police station in protest of this incident, the police administration was forced to accept the complaint,” it added.

BJP MLA and West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, saying, “Under your rule, West Bengal’s law & order has hit ROCK BOTTOM. Same script every time:

Rape → No/delayed FIR → Hospital referral → Media blackout → TMC leaders cover-up!"

The parliamentarian further questioned, “Mamata Banerjee, how many more lives of innocent daughters must be sacrificed/destroyed for your political survival?" He accused the police of shielding the state's “fake law and order” by suppressing the truth.