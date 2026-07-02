14-Year-Old Girl Storms Classroom, Stabs 7 Children At Philippines School; Chilling Attack Caught On Camera
A Grade 8 student allegedly stabbed seven Grade 5 students inside a private school in the Philippines. Two children underwent surgery as the shocking incident, captured in viral videos, sparked widespread concern over school security.
- India News
- 2 min read
A shocking act of violence unfolded at a private school in the Philippines when a 14-year-old girl allegedly stabbed seven younger students inside a classroom, leaving several seriously injured in an attack that has since gone viral on social media.
The incident took place at Bethel Academy in General Trias City, Cavite, where the Class 8 student allegedly entered a Grade 5 classroom carrying a kitchen knife and attacked students aged around 10 to 11 years.
A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack has been widely circulated on X, triggering widespread concern and debate over school safety.
Seven Students Injured, Two Undergo Surgery
According to Philippine authorities, seven Class 5 students were injured in the attack.
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General Trias Mayor Luis Ferrer IV said two of the victims sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery, while the remaining students received medical treatment for their wounds.
Police said all the injured children were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately after the attack.
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Teachers Were In A Meeting
Initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred while teachers were attending a meeting, leaving students inside classrooms without direct supervision.
Investigators are examining how the teenager managed to enter the classroom armed with a kitchen knife before launching the attack.
No Evidence Of Bullying Or Gang Rivalry
The Philippine National Police (PNP) said there is currently no evidence suggesting the stabbing was linked to bullying, gang activity or disputes between student groups.
Police added that the 14-year-old suspect was a newly transferred Grade 8 student and reportedly did not know any of the victims personally, making the motive behind the attack unclear.
Authorities have not disclosed whether the teenager had any history of behavioural or mental health issues, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police Promise Tighter School Security
Reacting to the incident, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez condemned the attack and said police would coordinate with schools and local government units to strengthen campus security.
"Violence inside educational institutions is unacceptable, and we will work closely with school authorities and local government officials to prevent similar incidents from happening again," he said.
Videos claiming to show the aftermath of the stabbing have gone viral on X, drawing millions of views and thousands of comments. Many users expressed shock that children as young as 10 and 11 were targeted, while others called for stricter security measures inside schools.
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