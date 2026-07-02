14-Year-Old Girl Storms Classroom, Stabs 7 Children At Philippines School; Chilling Attack Caught On Camera

A shocking act of violence unfolded at a private school in the Philippines when a 14-year-old girl allegedly stabbed seven younger students inside a classroom, leaving several seriously injured in an attack that has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Bethel Academy in General Trias City, Cavite, where the Class 8 student allegedly entered a Grade 5 classroom carrying a kitchen knife and attacked students aged around 10 to 11 years.

A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack has been widely circulated on X, triggering widespread concern and debate over school safety.

Seven Students Injured, Two Undergo Surgery

According to Philippine authorities, seven Class 5 students were injured in the attack.

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General Trias Mayor Luis Ferrer IV said two of the victims sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery, while the remaining students received medical treatment for their wounds.

Police said all the injured children were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately after the attack.

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Teachers Were In A Meeting

Initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred while teachers were attending a meeting, leaving students inside classrooms without direct supervision.

Investigators are examining how the teenager managed to enter the classroom armed with a kitchen knife before launching the attack.

No Evidence Of Bullying Or Gang Rivalry

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said there is currently no evidence suggesting the stabbing was linked to bullying, gang activity or disputes between student groups.

Police added that the 14-year-old suspect was a newly transferred Grade 8 student and reportedly did not know any of the victims personally, making the motive behind the attack unclear.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the teenager had any history of behavioural or mental health issues, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police Promise Tighter School Security

Reacting to the incident, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez condemned the attack and said police would coordinate with schools and local government units to strengthen campus security.

"Violence inside educational institutions is unacceptable, and we will work closely with school authorities and local government officials to prevent similar incidents from happening again," he said.