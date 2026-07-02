Rs 1,20,00,00,00,000 Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Develops Massive Potholes In First Monsoon, Viral Video Sparks Row

New Delhi: The ₹12,000-crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, hailed as one of India's flagship highway projects, has landed in controversy after videos purportedly showing massive potholes and damaged road sections surfaced online following the season's first major spell of monsoon rain.

The viral videos, widely shared across X, show multiple deep potholes on the newly inaugurated expressway, with motorists alleging that several vehicles suffered tyre and alloy wheel damage while passing through the affected stretch. Some users also claimed the damaged road had become an “accident zone”, though these claims have not been independently verified.

The expressway was inaugurated on April 14, 2026, and has been operational for less than three months. Reports indicate the road developed visible damage just 79 days after opening to traffic, triggering criticism over the quality of construction on one of India's costliest highway projects.

What The Viral Video Shows

The video circulating online captures a stretch of the expressway riddled with large potholes after rainfall. A person recording the clip claims multiple vehicles were forced to slow down abruptly, while some allegedly suffered damaged wheels after hitting the craters.

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The footage has attracted widespread attention, with users questioning how a newly constructed expressway could deteriorate so quickly after the onset of the monsoon.

Monsoon Arrives In Delhi

The controversy comes as the southwest monsoon officially reached Delhi on Thursday, bringing widespread rainfall across the National Capital Region. Heavy showers have also been reported across parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where authorities have issued weather alerts.

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About The Expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is among India's iconic road infrastructure projects and was designed to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun while improving connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The project, built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, was projected as a world-class access-controlled expressway featuring modern engineering standards and faster travel corridors.