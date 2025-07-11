14-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Boy Dies of Rabies Days After Stray Dog Bite Despite Receiving Injection

In a rare and tragic incident, a 14-year-old school student from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, died of rabies a few days after being bitten by a stray dog, despite receiving an anti-rabies injection.

The incident occurred in the Manikwar village of Rewa district, on June 16, when the teenager was returning home from school. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

Despite the timely medical intervention, the boy developed rabies and died a few days later after showing symptoms and animal-like behavior.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage among locals, who questioned the effectiveness of anti-rabies injections administered in government hospitals. Some have also raised concerns about whether an expired vaccine may have been used. The case highlights serious concerns about the state’s public health response and underscores the urgent need to equip hospitals with advanced technologies to effectively treat cases requiring immediate medical attention.

According to reports, an investigation into the matter has been ordered. Efforts are also being made to capture the stray dog to prevent further such incidents.

The teenager, named Nitin, was the only child of his parents. The bereaved family is struggling to come to terms with the apparent failure of the vaccine that led to the loss of their only child.

The tragedy has also raised alarms about the growing menace of street dogs across the state and the urgent need to control the stray dog population.