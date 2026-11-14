14-Year-Old Tribal Girl Accuses Jharkhand Congress MLA Of Rape, Assault And Death Threats; FIR Registered Under POCSO

Ranchi: A 14-year-old tribal girl from Simdega has accused Congress MLA Bhushan Bara of rape, assault and death threats at his Ranchi residence. The shocking allegation has triggered a criminal case and a political faceoff in Jharkhand.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim at Dhurwa police station, the Jharkhand police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. After the complaint, the victim was sent to Sadar Hospital for medical examination, and her statement was recorded.

The incident has triggered a political confrontation in the state, with the BJP demanding immediate arrest of the MLA, while the Congress is urging restraint until the probe is complete. The accused MLA has denied the charges and allegations.

Minor Alleges Assault At Ranchi Residence

The victim alleged that accused MLA Bhushan Bara raped her at his Ranchi residence on August 5. She claimed that she became pregnant after the alleged physical assault but later suffered a miscarriage, which was revealed during a medical examination. She stressed that she was brought to Ranchi by the MLA's family in May on the promise of school enrolment, but instead, she was allegedly made to work as domestic help.

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She also accused the MLA of assaulting her when she resisted and threatening to kill her in case she revealed the incident. She further alleged harassment by members of his family.

Police Confirm Case, MLA Denies Allegations

Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar stated, "We have registered a case against the MLA from the Simdega assembly seat under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act." He added that the victim had been sent to Sadar Hospital for medical examination and that her statement would also be recorded.

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Meanwhile, the accused MLA called the allegations "completely false and misleading". He alleged the case was fabricated by people expelled from Congress and claimed that the truth would emerge after investigation. He also questioned the delay in filing the complaint.

BJP Demands Arrest, Congress Urges Restraint

State BJP president Aditya Sahu called the incident deeply shameful and demanded immediate arrest, with security for the girl and family. Questioning Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over silence, the state BJP President asked why Congress had not acted against the legislator. He challenged Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the ruling JMM to clarify whether the government would ensure an impartial investigation or remain silent to protect the ally.

BJP leader Sahu also warned of statewide agitation, given the MLA was not arrested and survivor safety was not ensured. He clearly stated that political influence should not shield anyone. Former CMs Raghubar Das and Champai Soren also demanded strict action against the MLA. The BJP workers also protested in Simdega and gheraoed Dhurwa police station.