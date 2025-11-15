15 Al Falah Doctors Go Underground As Terror Plot Unravels; Raids Spread Across Nuh & Bengal

The terror network exposed after the Red Fort blast has triggered a massive manhunt for 15 doctors from Al Falah University, all of whom have allegedly gone underground. | Image: Republic

New Delhi/Faridabad: The terror network exposed after the Red Fort blast has triggered a massive manhunt for 15 doctors from Al Falah University, all of whom have allegedly gone underground. According to investigating agencies, these doctors were in direct contact with Dr Muzammil, one of the prime suspects linked to the blast conspiracy. Their mobile phones have been switched off simultaneously, raising red flags about coordinated evasion.

Campus Under Tightest-Ever Security

Al Falah University has transformed into a high-security zone. Even police officers, investigators and staff are now being allowed entry only after interrogation. A CIA team in civil dress has been deployed at the gates, documenting every entry and exit, noting vehicle numbers and timestamps and tracking movements with military precision.

This comes after the discovery of suspected vehicles linked to key conspirators, deepening suspicion over the extent of the network operating from the university.

Nuh Under Radar; More Doctors Detained

The investigation's focus has expanded to Nuh district, which has emerged as a crucial hub in the terror plot. The NIA and Faridabad Crime Branch have been conducting continuous raids in Nuh’s Tawadu and adjacent regions.

So far, five people have been detained from the district: three doctors, an imam and a fertilizer seller suspected of supplying precursor chemicals.

Two doctors were picked up late Thursday night, while another was detained earlier this week from a private hospital in Tawadu.

NIA Arrests Al Falah Doctor From Bengal

In a major breakthrough, the NIA arrested Zanishar Alam, an MBBS graduate of the 2024 batch of Al Falah University, from Suryapur Market in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

Alam, originally from Ludhiana, had reportedly travelled to Bengal for a family function when teams from the NIA and Delhi Police detained him for his alleged role in the Red Fort blast plot.

Another doctor was also taken into custody from the same district on Friday, intensifying concerns that the network had expanded far beyond Haryana.

Medical Council Cancels Licences of Key Conspirators

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has cancelled the registrations of Dr Shaheen Shahid and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, both labelled as key conspirators in the Delhi explosion. Their expulsion marks a rare disciplinary step and signals the gravity of the case.

The unravelling of the plot suggests a deep, structured nexus involving medical professionals who have access to chemicals, laboratories and networks that could be exploited for terror operations. Agencies believe that the 15 missing doctors may hold crucial information, especially regarding supplies, logistics and the chain of communication between the accused.