Did Umar Make the Bomb in the Red Fort Parking Lot? Forensics Point to a 10-Minute Kill Code

New Delhi: A major revelation has emerged in the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation. Security agencies confirm that more than 2 kg of ammonium nitrate was used in the explosion.

Doctor Umar Mohammad, identified as an expert in bomb-making, is now established as the mastermind. Exhibits recovered from 60 per cent of the i20 car used in the blast point directly to the use of ammonium nitrate.

Sources say detonating material was also part of the device. Forensic teams recovered thin wires from the scene, along with traces of petroleum oil. Investigators note that detonating material is commonly used in mining operations.

Over 52 explosive samples have been examined so far. Evidence strongly suggests Umar prepared the bomb using ammonium nitrate, petroleum oil, and detonating material. Experts state such explosives can be assembled for detonation in just 5 to 10 minutes.

Security agencies believe Umar may have carried out the preparation in that short span. The key question now is whether he did all this during the three hours he spent in the Red Fort parking lot.

Investigators have traced the movements of Umar Nabi. On October 30, he left the Al Falah campus in an i20 car and went to Nuh. He returned to Delhi early Monday morning, crossing the Firozpur Jhirka toll plaza at 1:36 AM. Records also show he had travelled to Srinagar on October 18 and came back on October 24, leaving two phones behind in Kashmir to avoid tracking. Nuh is now under investigation because agencies believe explosives and other materials for the Red Fort blast were sourced from there, and several suspects linked to Umar have strong connections with the district.

The NIA and Faridabad Crime Branch are conducting continuous raids. Five people have been detained so far, including a fertiliser seller, three doctors, and an imam. Two doctors were taken into custody late Thursday night, while another was picked up earlier from a private hospital in Tawadu.