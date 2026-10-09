15-Minute Drive Turns Into 2 Hours: Why Delhi-NCR Traffic Collapsed On Friday Evening
Severe traffic congestion hit Delhi-Noida via Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul border on Friday evening as Delhi Police enforced diversions and security checks ahead of October 10 CJP protest, stretching 15-minute commutes to two hours.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Evening travel across Delhi-NCR came to a standstill on Friday, with key corridors linking the capital with Noida and Gurugram witnessing heavy congestion that lasted for hours.
The jams were due to diversions and enhanced security arrangements put in place by Delhi Police ahead of the CJP protest planned for Saturday. The barricading at entry points and intensive checking meant movement between Delhi and NCR slowed considerably.
In the evening, the office-hour traffic was hit the hardest, as thousands of commuters returning home found their usual routes blocked, and short stretches that take minutes on a normal day turned into long waits.
Kalindi Kunj And Sarhaul Emerge As Worst-Affected Corridors
The stretch between Sarita Vihar and Kalindi Kunj border was among the most affected. The Delhi-Noida road, which carries heavy daily traffic, saw vehicles moving bumper to bumper with queues extending over a long distance.
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At the Sarhaul border connecting Delhi and Gurugram, the situation was similar. Long lines of cars and buses built up as police checks reduced carriageway space. Roads leading from Cyber City, Udyog Vihar and MG Road towards Delhi also felt the spillover effect.
The commuters expressed their frustation saying that the travel time shot up sharply. Journeys that usually take 15 to 20 minutes were taking one to two hours on Friday evening, with many taking to social media to report the congestion and to seek updates from traffic police.
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Traffic Police Deployment
The traffic personnel from both Delhi and Gurugram were stationed at border points and major intersections to manage flow, while the motorists were asked to remain patient and to consider alternate routes where possible.
The police suggested using MG Road and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway as alternatives to the choked entry points. The advisory was issued while teams continued to regulate vehicles manually at several locations.
The congestion was far from avoidable as the Delhi police has tightened security at borders ahead of Saturday's protest. Checks have been intensified at border crossings and key intersections, with buses and groups of passengers being screened. The police officials stated that the traffic will be managed at 30 crucial locations in Delhi on Saturday, with diversions to be imposed based on ground conditions.
Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Gupta (Traffic) stated that no road would be shut completely. He added that decisions would be taken promptly according to the evolving situation and urged commuters to follow official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police for real-time updates.
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