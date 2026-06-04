15 Wagons of Coal Train Derails in Jharkhand's Palamu, Halting Key Services and Cancelling Express Trains

A major freight train derailment in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday afternoon completely halted rail traffic on a busy industrial route. At least 15 wagons of a goods train carrying coal overturned near Rajhara railway station, causing widespread disruption to both passenger and freight services.

Fortunately, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Rail Traffic Halted Between Daltonganj and Garhwa Road

The incident occurred around 1:30 PM under the Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR). The freight train was traveling from Tori to Mughalsarai (and heading toward Garhwa Road) along the Sonnagar-Barwadih line when the wagons derailed while shifting to an upline.

Confirming the incident, Rajhara railway station manager Indrajit Ram stated:

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"Fifteen coal-laden wagons derailed. The process to remove the wagons from the track has begun."

The Rajhara railway station is a crucial segment of the Central Industrial Core, handling intense traffic of about 100 to 110 passenger and freight trains daily. With the tracks blocked, operations on the up line came to a sudden standstill, leaving numerous trains stranded at various stations along the route.

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Several Trains Cancelled and Diverted

The derailment has heavily impacted regional rail travel. Following the incident, the railway administration issued an official bulletin announcing immediate adjustments to schedule lines.

The affected routes include:

Ranchi-Sasaram Express: Cancelled with immediate effect.

Dehri-on-Sone Passenger Train: Cancelled with immediate effect.

Other Passenger & Freight Trains: Multiple services are being rerouted or diverted as officials assess the structural damage.

Relief and Restoration Operations Underway

Upon receiving news of the derailment, the railway department launched immediate rescue and relief operations. Senior officials from the Dhanbad Railway Division, alongside technical experts and engineering teams, reached the site to oversee the clearance process.