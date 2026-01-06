15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Punjab For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI; More Minors Under Investigation

New Delhi: The arrest of 15-year-old boy by Punjab police on charges of espionage has raised serious security concerns regarding alleged Pakistan's ISI recruitment drive now targeting Indian minors.

The minor was arrested by Pathankot police after it was found that he had been in touch with ISI handlers based in Pakistan for nearly a year. Further probe revealed that the minor had been using his mobile phone to share important and sensitive information related to India.

Following proper surveillance and technical analysis that linked his communications to Pakistan-based handlers, the minor, a resident of Jammu's Samba district was taken into custody, stated reports.

Authorities Suspect Wider Network

Interrogations revealed that the youth did not act in isolation. Authorities now suspect a wider network, with police identifying several other minors across Punjab who are allegedly in communication with ISI handlers.

Advertisement

Triggered by these alarming findings, a high alert has been issued to all Punjab police stations. Officers have been directed to intensify surveillance and identify other vulnerable youths who may have been ensnared in these clandestine networks.

Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the true magnitude of the operation and to assess the sensitivity of the data potentially compromised by these contacts.

Advertisement

At a press conference, Pathankot SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon confirmed the apprehension of a 15-year-old boy in contact with Pakistan-based ISI handlers. 'The investigation has yielded critical insights into their data-sharing methods,' Dhillon stated, adding that inputs point toward a wider involvement of minors across Punjab. He noted that state-wide units have been alerted and 'action will follow, as per reports.