15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Anand Parbat, Family Alleges Inaction by Police

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nai Basti area on Tuesday night, with the incident taking place in Gali No. 16 under the jurisdiction of Anand Parbat police station, officials said. According to the police, the assailants fled the spot after stabbing the victim. Police personnel have been deployed at the scene, while the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

The victim’s family has alleged that he was attacked multiple times and has sought strict action against those involved in the killing. Speaking about the incident, the deceased’s brother Mayank Dhingra alleged that his brother was stabbed multiple times and claimed that the family had provided names of the accused to the police.

Mayank Dhingra, Brother of the deceased, said, “Around 8:30 pm, my brother was killed; he was stabbed 16 times...I have given the names of the boys involved to the police. Yet, no action has been taken...They aren't even detaining anyone. They just keep saying an investigation is underway. I just got a call. The threat was that they would kill me too. They were hurling abuses; we have a recording of it. We sent that to the police officer as well...I want justice; that’s all I want. My brother had no enmity with anyone. He was only 15 years old. What kind of grudge could anyone have against him, a grudge severe enough to stab him 16 times?”