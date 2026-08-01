'Forgive Me, Won’t Repeat It...': 15-Year-Old Girl Booked For Abusing PM Modi at Protest Apologises After Viral Backlash

New Delhi: A young protest participant facing criminal charges for using vulgar and abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent demonstration at Jantar Mantar has issued a public apology.

Appearing in a video with her hands folded and her head bowed, she claimed to be just 15 years old and begged the nation for forgiveness, stating she was deeply ashamed of her actions.

The controversy stems from an incident during a student-led demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where derogatory and profanity-laced slogans were raised against the Prime Minister and his late mother.

The clip went viral across social media platforms, sparking severe backlash and leading to a Zero FIR initially registered at Noida’s Expressway Police Station under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (public mischief), and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The case was subsequently transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, as the incident took place within the national capital's jurisdiction.

In her apology video, the girl, identified as Ruchika Singh, expressed remorse, claiming she got swept up in the heat of the moment. "I went to visit Connaught Place with my friend. There was a protest going on, and many groups had gathered there. People were saying all sorts of things, including filthy abuses against the Prime Minister. I got influenced... I am just 15 years old," she said.

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Pleading for leniency, she added, "What I did is unforgivable. This is my first and last mistake. I will never do something like that again... Please forgive me."

Her apology followed a video message released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the viral footage.

While describing the language used against him and his late mother as "deeply disturbing" and a "cultural shock," PM Modi appealed against strict criminal action.

Urging restraint, he remarked that young people who have lost their way should be guided rather than subjected to court proceedings. "These young people should be embraced, not punished. Mistakes happen at a young age, and this is an opportunity to correct those mistakes," the Prime Minister stated.