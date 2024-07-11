sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:45 IST, July 11th 2024

15-Yr-Old Drinks Alcohol, Slits Parents,' Brother's Throats For Opposing Marriage With Girl He Loved

Cops detained a 15-year-old in Ghazipur who confessed to killing his parents and brother for allegedly opposing his marriage with a girl he loved.

Reported by: Digital Desk
triple murder
15-Yr-Old Drinks Alcohol, Slits Parents,' Brother's Throats For Opposing Marriage With Girl He Loved | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
16:45 IST, July 11th 2024