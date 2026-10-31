150 Ponds, Rock-Check Dams By March To Boost Water Security And Restore Degraded Land In Ladakh: LG Saxena

Leh: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh VK Saxena has highlighted the multi-pronged development model underway in the Union Territory. He has outlined a comprehensive roadmap that focuses on 100 per cent organic farming, water security, and cultural preservation to drive local prosperity in Ladakh.

Highlighting the shift towards sustainable agriculture, the Lieutenant Governor, in an exclusive interview with ANI, stated that significant efforts have been made to replace chemical inputs with traditional farming practices. Additionally, infrastructure has been expanded to support farming during the harsh Himalayan winter.

"We encouraged the use of local manure instead of chemical fertilisers and have established around 11,000 greenhouses since Ladakh became a Union Territory. Our target is to supply organic vegetables," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He noted that the agricultural push is directly translating into financial gains for local growers, while also fulfilling the strategic requirements of security forces deployed in high-altitude terrain.

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"Greenhouses are already meeting local demand and supplying the Army and paramilitary forces, boosting farmers' incomes. We are also restoring degraded land and improving water access, with over 150 ponds and additional rock-check dams expected by March to support agriculture and bring prosperity to Ladakh," he added.

Beyond economic and agricultural resilience, the Lieutenant Governor underscored Ladakh’s distinct cultural identity and its long-standing tradition of coexistence, crediting spiritual leadership and historical institutions for safeguarding the region’s heritage.

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"Ladakh has a rich culture that has been preserved for centuries, with monasteries and Rinpoches playing an important role in keeping its traditions alive. Our beautiful dances, landscapes, and welcoming people are part of this heritage," he said.

Underlining Ladakh’s social fabric as a model of unity, he added, "Ladakh is also a strong example of communal harmony, where people live together. Our festivals have focused on promoting local dances, traditions, and cuisine, helping visitors understand and appreciate Ladakh's identity."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Ladakh LG praised electricity workers, calling them "true heroes" for braving the blinding snowfall.