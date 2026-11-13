23 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Container Truck Collides Head-On With Mini-Bus In Assam's Kaziranga
At least 23 people are feared dead after a container truck collided head-on with a mini-bus near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Most passengers were reportedly students. Rescue teams are working to retrieve trapped victims, while the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: At least 23 people are feared dead and several others injured after a truck collided with a mini bus in Assam's Kaziranga on Friday (November 13) as per reports. Rescue operations were underway following the accident, with emergency teams rushing to the spot.
The collision took place in the Kaziranga area, triggering a rescue operation as authorities worked to evacuate those trapped and assist the injured. The death toll is feared to be high, although further details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.
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