16 Hyderabad Bazaar Ghat Residents Among 45 Indians Dead in Mecca–Medina Bus Fire

New Delhi: A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims. Among them, 16 were residents of Hyderabad’s Bazaar Ghat, leaving the locality in deep mourning. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Mecca to Medina, collided with a diesel tanker late Sunday night near Mufrihat, about 160 km from Medina. The collision triggered a massive fire at around 11.15 PM local time, trapping passengers inside.

Victims From Bazaar Ghat

A group of 54 pilgrims had travelled from Hyderabad to Mecca. Of these, 46 boarded the bus to Medina, including 21 women and 11 children. Families in Bazaar Ghat have confirmed that 16 of their relatives were among those who died. Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, making identification difficult.

Passenger Accounts

Reports suggest that 42 people were inside the bus at the time of the crash. A child named Shoaib managed to escape by breaking a window but suffered a serious head injury. The driver also survived after jumping out.

Local families have shared painful details:

Mufti Asifullah Qasmi said seven of his relatives were on the bus.

Another resident reported losing five family members.

Several families confirmed that women and children were among the deceased.

Authorities are still verifying the final list of victims, while community members in Bazaar Ghat have begun compiling names of those who travelled together.

Official Response

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room to assist families. The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate are coordinating with Saudi authorities, including the Hajj and Umrah Ministry, to identify victims and provide support.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. He directed senior officials to gather details from Saudi Arabia and ensure help for affected families. A control room has also been opened at the Telangana Secretariat, with helpline numbers 7997959754 and 9912919545.

Bazaar Ghat has been hit hardest by this tragedy, with 16 residents confirmed dead. The locality is in grief. Authorities have released the names of the deceased pilgrims from Hyderabad’s Bazaar Ghat locality. These individuals were part of the group travelling from Mecca to Medina when the bus collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire.

Full List of Victims of Mecca-Medina Bus Tragedy