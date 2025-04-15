16 IAS Officers Transferred In Uttar Pradesh Including Ayodhya, Amethi, Kannauj

Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, at least 16 IAS officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Amethi, Kannauj among other districts by CM Yogi Adityanath 's government on Tuesday.

The transfer include District Magistrates of 6 districts including Ayodhya. The UP government has also reshuffled the deployment of three PCS officers who have now been sent to Sambhal.

IAS officers currently posted in Ayodhya, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Amethi, Saharanpur, Higher Eduction Department, National Ayush Mission, Itawa, Budaun, Muzaffarnagar among others.

According to the government order, Ayodhya DM Chandra Vijay Singh has now been made Special Secretary, Establishment and Industrial Development.

Nikhil Tikharam Funde, presently DM of Chandauli, has been transferred as District Magistrate of Ayodhya. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg has been made appointed as Chandauli DM.

CDO of Jaunpur Seelam Sai Teja has been made the Municipal Commissioner of Prayagraj while Joint Magistrate Mrinali Avinash Joshi of Gorakhpur has been appointed as CDO Jaunpur.

Amethi District Magistrate Nisha has been made Director of National AYUSH Mission.

Saharanpur Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Chauhan has been transferred as Amethi DM whereas High Secretary of Higher Education Department Shipu Giri has been posted as Saharanpur Municipal Commissioner.

Kannauj DM Subhrant Kumar Shukla has been made District Magistrate of Etawah, Special Secretary Chief Minister Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri has been posted as Kannauj DM.

Meanwhile, Etawah DM Awanish Kumar Rai has been posted as DM Badaun while Badaun District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava has been appointed as Special Secretary Higher Education Department.

CDO Muzaffarnagar Sandeep Bhagia has been made Additional Commissioner State Tax Gautam Buddha Nagar while Joint Magistrate of Meerut Kandarkar Kamal Kishore Deshbhushan has been posted as CDO Muzaffarnagar.

IAS Rajkumar has been made appointed as Special Secretary in the Energy Department and National AYUSH Mission Director Mahendra Verma has been made as RERA Secretary.