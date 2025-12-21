Maharashtra: 16, including NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Workers, Injured As Fire Breaks Out During Local Poll Victory Celebrations Near Jejuri Temple

Mumbai: A local poll body victory celebration near Jejuri town in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday (December 21, 2025) turned nearly fatal as turmeric (bhandara) offerings caught fire near the steps of Jejuri temple, injuring multiple attendees, according to the police.

The fire incident took place when the local party workers, following the election results, gathered at the temple steps to offer turmeric to Lord Khanderaya.

However, the celebrations quickly gave way to grief when 16 people, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Kumar faction workers, suffered serious burn injuries. The incident reportedly occurred after after some of the bhandara fell on the lit ‘diyas’' accidentally. In no time, panic ensued in the region after the fire began to spread quickly thereby prompting the authorities to respond at the earliest.

Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Monika Ghadge were among the victims in accident that took place on the first step of Khandoba fort.

Meanwhile, following the injuries, the injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment and the cops sprung into action after receiving the information and have also launched a probe to dig in more information related to the blast.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) secured victory in the Jejuri Municipal Council elections, winning 17 seats and establishing a clear majority.

