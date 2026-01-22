16 Indians 'Enslaved' at Myanmar-Thailand Border After Being Lured With Job Promises, Owaisi Seeks Jaishankar's Intervention | Image: ANI

Hyderabad, Telangana: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday shared a distressing message he received about 16 Indian nationals allegedly being "enslaved" at the Myanmar-Thailand border after being lured with job promises in Thailand.

He highlighted their harrowing experiences, including forced long-hour labour, physical punishment, and deprivation of basic facilities such as passports, phones, and medical care.

In a post on X, Owaisi wrote, "I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved. They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities."

Owaisi urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene urgently and ensure the rescue of the stranded Indians.

"@DrSJaishankar, kindly intervene urgently to ensure the rescue of all Indians. This information comes from Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, Hyderabad, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Two others with him are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills," Owaisi wrote in the X post.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash expressed concern over human trafficking, describing it as "a big business."

"Human trafficking has become a big business, where people are lured with promises of jobs and money and then sent abroad. We have heard that 16 people have been trapped, out of which 4 to 5 are from Hyderabad, currently stuck in Thailand and other countries," Subhash told ANI.