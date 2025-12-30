16 Vehicles Seized In A Massive Crackdown On Illegal Mining In Jaipur's Aravalli Region

Jaipur: In a large-scale operation to protect the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range, the Jaipur district administration conducted multiple raids by coordinated teams across multiple spots, resulting in the seizure of 16 vehicles and heavy machinery.

The operation, which started earlier this week, marks a significant escalation in the state’s "zero-tolerance" policy toward illegal mineral extraction.

Under the supervision of Dr Soni, specialised teams comprising officials from the District Administration, the Mining Department, and the Rajasthan Police executed a series of strategic raids across several police station jurisdictions.

The crackdown targeted several key areas where illegal activities had been reported. Authorities seized the illegal mining of limestone. In Bawadi village, an excavator and a tractor-trolley were confiscated from an active mining site.

Significant action was taken against the illegal transportation of both sand and limestone. Teams seized multiple vehicles engaged in the unlawful transit of minerals, specifically targeting sand mining syndicates. Additional seizures of tractor-trolleys were made to disrupt the local supply chain.

Officials confirmed the seizure of two heavy-duty excavator machines and 14 other vehicles, including tractors and dumpers.

District Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni emphasised that the primary objective of this campaign is the preservation of the Aravalli range's fragile ecosystem.

"The ecology of the Aravalli range is a priceless heritage, and there will be no compromise regarding its protection," Dr Soni stated. He further warned that this is not a one-time event but rather the beginning of a sustained campaign.

The administration has made it clear that strict legal action, including the filing of FIRs and the recovery of heavy environmental penalties, will continue against those involved in the extraction, transportation, or storage of illegal minerals.