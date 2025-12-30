Bus Skids And Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora District; 6 Dead, 11 Injured

Almora: At least six people were killed, and several others were injured after a passenger bus swerved off the highway and fell into a deep gorge near Sailapani, close to Vinayak road in the Bhikiyasain area of Almora district, Uttarakhand.

The accident occurred on December 30, 2025. The bus was reportedly travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar when it lost control while navigating the risky terrain of the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road.

According to the locals, the vehicle skidded near the Sailapani area before tumbling hundreds of feet down a steep rocky slope.

According to reports from the District Control Room (DCR), approximately 17 to 18 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. The impact was so severe that the bus was destroyed at the bottom of the gorge.

Rescue Operations Underway

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police units from Bhatrojkhan and Ranikhet immediately rushed to the spot. Local villagers were the first to reach the site by helping officials navigate the difficult terrain.

An SDRF spokesperson confirmed that rescue teams are working in challenging conditions to recover the remaining passengers. So far, six bodies have been recovered from the wreckage.

The injured survivors pulled from the debris were found in critical condition and were swiftly rushed to the nearest medical centres.

Government Response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the loss of lives, describing the incident as "heart-wrenching." The Chief Minister stated that he is in constant contact with the district administration to monitor the situation.

He has directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care, with instructions to help those in critical condition to advanced medical centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief and consoles those who have lost their loved ones. The tweet from PMO stated, "The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Almora district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi."