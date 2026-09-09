16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Madurai Pond, Family Alleges Foul Play

Madurai: A 16-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday morning was found dead in a waterbody at Anaiyur in Koodal Pudur on Monday, with his family alleging that he may have died under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Tamilselvan, was found in the kanmoi (waterbody) after he went missing. Following the post-mortem examination, his family refused to accept the body, raising questions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family has alleged that there could have been foul play. They suspect that Tamilselvan’s association with a girl from a different community may have played a role in his death.

According to the family, Tamilselvan had been in contact with the girl, whose father had previously warned him against maintaining contact with her. The family has raised concerns over the warning and the circumstances in which the teenager was later found dead.

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The family further alleged that the girl’s father was present near the waterbody when Tamilselvan’s body was recovered. They also claimed that he made adverse comments at the time.

These allegations have prompted the family to question whether the teenager’s death was accidental or involved other circumstances. However, police are continuing their investigation and have ruled out an honour-killing angle at this stage.

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Police said both Tamilselvan and the girl belonged to intermediate-caste Hindu communities. On this basis, police have ruled out the possibility of the death being an honour killing.