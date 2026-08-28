16-year-old Girl Stuck in Borewell Declared Brought Dead at Hospital After Rescue Efforts in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A 16-year-old girl who fell into an old borewell in Kanpur after the ground collapsed amid continuous rainfall was declared brought dead at a hospital following an hours-long rescue operation, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Purvamir village in the Sarsaul area under the Maharajpur police station limits. The girl, identified as Yashi Savita, reportedly stepped out of her house and accidentally fell into a borewell pit that had become filled with muddy water and unstable soil due to incessant rain.

Following the incident, police, Fire Department personnel, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a joint rescue operation. A JCB was also deployed to assist in excavating the area, and teams conducted a manual search to reach the girl.

ACP Ashutosh Singh confirmed that the girl was retrieved from the borewell and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Advertisement

"Following the report of a girl falling into an old borewell, she was retrieved after rescue operations and brought to the hospital. However, doctors at the hospital have declared her brought dead. Further legal procedures, including the inquest (panchnama) and post-mortem examination, are currently underway," Singh told ANI.

NDRF Deputy Commander Naveen Sharma said the rescue operation was carried out jointly by multiple agencies and that the NDRF team reached the site around 8 am.

Advertisement

"This was a joint operation carried out together by the Fire Department, SDRF, and NDRF. We received information about a girl who fell due to ground subsidence into a borewell pit. All teams coordinated together to rescue her," Sharma said.

He added that the rescue operation had concluded shortly before the girl was taken to the hospital.