16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Lured To Join ISIS: Mother & Stepfather Showed Minor ISIS Videos, Told Him To Travel To Syria

Thiruvananthapuram: A shocking case of suspected radicalisation has surfaced from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where a 16-year-old boy was forced to join the Islamic State (ISIS) by his mother and stepfather. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after some family members of the minor boy alerted the police. The boy's mother and stepfather have been arrested.

As per reports, the boy was studying in the UK, while his mother worked as a nurse. The mother, identified as Fida, is said to be a B.Sc graduate

Mother Converted To Islam, Remarried

As per the police, the boy's mother was married to a man from Kerala and was settled in the United Kingdom. She later separated from him, converted to Islam and remarried a man named Mohammad Ali from Vembayam in Kerala. The mother lived with her new husband in the UK. When her son stayed with them in the foreign land, the couple allegedly introduced him to certain videos in order to lure him towards the ISIS ideology. The Republic has learnt that the couple also urged the boy to travel to Syria to meet ISIS leaders. However, the boy refused to accept their offer, following which he was sent back to India.

Boy Contacted Biological Father

After returning to India, the boy approached his biological father. The matter soon reached the police, who alert the Child Welfare Committee. Thereafter, the boy was counselled. The boy told the counsellors that he was forced to join the ISIS. He also revealed that he was “brutally attacked” after he refused to join the Islamic State.

The boy's mother Fida, who is in Kerala, has been summoned for interrogation. The mother will be interrogated to back the evidence submitted by the boy. The evidence include chat details, call details and the videos of the ISIS which were sent to him. The probe team will present all the evidence before Fida.

Raids At Fida's House

Fida's house in Kerala | Image: Republic

The house where Fida was staying in Kerala's Vembayam after returning from the UK was raided. Her personal belongings, including mobile phones and passports, were seized.

