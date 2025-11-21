Venomous Speeches, Terror Training & Bomb-Making Research: Deleted Phone Data Exposes Chilling Truth About Terror Doctors in Delhi Blast Case

New Delhi: Explosive revelations have been made in the 10/11 Delhi Red Fort blast case after authorities examined the phones of terrorists who are under arrest in connection with the investigation into the deadly explosion, that killed 12 individuals and left several others injured. Several incriminating video and audio files have been recovered by the authorities, sources said.

The data, which had been deleted, has been recovered from the phones of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr. Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian. They had all played a key role in the terror attack in the national capital.

200 ‘Venomous’ Videos In Dr. Muzammil's Phone

Nearly 200 videos were recovered from the phone of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai. The data recovered from his phone include audio and video recordings of venomous speeches by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Asghar, other Jaish commanders and several ISIS-affiliated terrorists.

About 80 of these videos are based on terrorist training, research on bomb making and chemical reactions.



Videos of religious sites and crowded markets in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and several other states were also found on Dr. Muzammil's phone. Earlier, it was reported that the terrorists had allegedly planned to explode bombs at several locations in the national capital.

Advertisement

Dr. Muzammil worked as a senior doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. He is among the key conspirators of the Delhi blast. Earlier, police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from Dr Muzammil's rented accommodation in Al Falah University. Dr Umar Nabi, the bomber who was driving the car which caused the horrific blast in Delhi, was also an assistant professor of medicine at the Al Falah University.

Meeting With Syrian ISIS Commander in Turkey

In another major revelation in the case, it has been revealed that Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Umar met with Syrian ISIS terrorist commander in 2022 in Turkey. Discussion on bomb-making took place at the meeting, which was set up by a Jaish commander. The Syrian commander allegedly helped the doctors in making the bomb.

Advertisement

Links With Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

As per sources, investigation into the Delhi Blast's connection to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamic militant group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) is also ongoing. Investigations have revealed that AGuH member Hafiz Muzammil Tantre, who was killed in an encounter in 2021, was a friend of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel.

Meanwhile, Shopian-based cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, also known as Imam Irfan, earlier confessed to police that he had radicalised Dr Muzammil Shakeel. Imam came into contact with AGuH and JeM commanders through Muzammil. He operated as a sleeper cell for JeM in Jammu and Kashmir and, through Muzammil, prepared Dr. Umar Nabi and other doctors for the conspiracy.

In 2021, Muzammil contacted Imam on WhatsApp and revealed the names of three top AGuH commanders- Ghazi Khalid, Mansoor and Hashim.

Imam and Dr. Muzammil are said to be staunch supporters of AGuH and wanted to establish a “local Kashmiri terrorist organisation”, sources said.

10/11 Blast

The Delhi blast took place on November 10, 2025 near the iconic Red Fort, close to the crowded market area of Chandni Chowk. A car being driven by a terrorist named Dr Umar Nabi exploded on the busy hours of a Monday evening, sending the entire nation into a state of shock and alarm. Several doctors from the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University have been arrested for conspiring in the terror attack.