1,600 Indian Nationals Return Home: Qatar Airways Operates Five Flights to Four Indian Cities Amid Airspace Closure

Doha: Amid the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace, which has severely restricted commercial operations, Qatar Airways successfully operated five special non-scheduled flights to India today, facilitating the return of approximately 1,600 Indian nationals.

The Embassy of India in Doha confirmed in an official statement: "Qatar Airways operated five flights to India today. These included two flights to Delhi and one each to Mumbai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. In total, about 1600 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights today."

The embassy emphasized that Qatari airspace remains largely closed, with Qatar Airways limited to operating only select, non-scheduled flights during this period. Looking ahead, the airline has announced plans to operate flights to nine Indian destinations starting tomorrow. Indian nationals seeking to book travel are advised to do so directly through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, or authorized travel agents.

The Embassy of India, Doha, continues to extend support to the community during this challenging time. It is facilitating temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia, enabling stranded Indian nationals to travel to India via the land route across the Salwa border. The embassy will remain open every day next week to provide consular services, including passport issuance. Its 24/7 Control Room remains operational through dedicated helplines, email, and WhatsApp channels for assistance.

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Qatari authorities have reiterated the importance of public cooperation, stating that "adhering to the instructions issued by official authorities and demonstrating awareness and social responsibility in handling information and developments are fundamental pillars in enhancing public safety and maintaining community stability."

The embassy has urged the Indian community to comply with these guidelines.

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In a collaborative effort, Indian community organizations and the embassy have also provided dry rations to support the needy Indian fishermen community in Qatar.