'India In Talks With Iran Regarding Ships in Strait of Hormuz & Humanitarian Aid': MEA

New Delhi: As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with fresh missile exchanges and rising casualties across West Asia, India has stepped up diplomatic efforts to protect its interests, including the safe evacuation of stranded Indian vessels and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that high-level talks are underway with Tehran on multiple fronts, even as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and shipping, remains tense due to the ongoing hostilities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are in talks with Iran and other countries. As our Special Secretary mentioned, many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. It is our intention to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. Regarding humanitarian aid, we are in talks with Iran on a number of issues."

The remarks come days after Indian-flagged and Indian-owned vessels reported delays and safety concerns in the Persian Gulf region. With over a dozen ships still in the area, New Delhi is prioritising their secure return while simultaneously exploring avenues to channel humanitarian relief, including medical supplies and food aid, to civilian populations impacted by the war.

Advertisement

India’s BRICS presidency has added another layer to its balancing act. Jaiswal acknowledged the challenges of forging a unified position within the bloc, given that several BRICS members are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict.

"In BRICS, we hold the presidency. BRICS works on the basis of consensus. As you know, in this particular ongoing conflict, there are several members of BRICS who are involved in it. And for that reason, it has been difficult to bridge the gap between the positions that countries have taken. But we remain, continue to be engaged with all the stakeholders," he added.

Advertisement

Externally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar used the sidelines of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting to brief his counterparts on the fast-evolving situation.

"External Affairs Minister discussed pressing global challenges, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with his counterparts from Europe, whom he met on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting," Jaiswal said.

Officials familiar with the discussions said India is emphasising de-escalation, protection of maritime trade routes, and the urgent need for humanitarian corridors. New Delhi’s neutral stance, maintaining diplomatic channels with both Israel and Iran, has positioned it as a potential bridge-builder, even as global powers grapple with the widening conflict.

With crude oil prices spiking and supply-chain disruptions threatening India’s energy security, the government is closely monitoring developments while keeping the welfare of Indian nationals and commercial interests at the forefront.