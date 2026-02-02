161 Indian Workers, Stranded in Saudi Arabia Amid Unpaid Wages and Dire Conditions, Urge Govt Intervention

New Delhi: A group of 161 Indian migrant workers is reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia, facing severe hardship after months without salaries, adequate food, or clear pathways to return home. The workers, primarily employed in the construction and labour sectors, have appealed to the Indian government and embassy authorities for urgent intervention and repatriation.

The labourers claim their employer has failed to pay wages for an extended period, leaving them in precarious living conditions with limited access to basic necessities. Reports indicate that some workers are struggling with health issues and lack funds even for essential medicines or daily sustenance. Such incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Indian blue-collar workers in Gulf countries, where issues like wage theft, passport confiscation, and restricted mobility continue to surface despite labour reforms.

This case comes against the backdrop of broader trends in 2025, when Saudi Arabia deported over 10,800 Indian nationals, the highest number globally, primarily due to visa overstays, permit violations, and tightened immigration enforcement. At the same time, multiple reports have documented hundreds of Indian (along with Nepali and Bangladeshi) workers employed by companies like Sendan International facing up to eight months of unpaid salaries, inedible food supplies, and barriers to leaving the country.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently stated that it remains in contact with affected workers and Saudi authorities to facilitate resolutions, including repatriation where required. Embassy officials in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah have previously assisted in similar distress cases by coordinating with local labour offices and providing emergency support.

Experts note that while Saudi Arabia reformed its kafala sponsorship system in recent years, theoretically allowing greater job mobility and exit rights, enforcement gaps and contractual disputes still leave many low-skilled migrant workers vulnerable.

The stranded workers have urged swift action from the Indian government to ensure their safe return and recovery of pending dues. Families back in India have also raised concerns about the financial strain caused by halted remittances.

The MEA has advised Indian nationals in distress abroad to contact the nearest Indian mission or use the 24x7 helpline (00966-920002362 for Saudi Arabia) for assistance. Officials reiterated India's commitment to the welfare of its citizens working overseas.