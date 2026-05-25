17-Year-Old Boy Was Hacked to Death In Madurai by A Gang Over Issues of Drug Abuse

A car parking facility owned by the Municipal Corporation operates in the North Avani Moola Street area, situated near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. Late last night, around midnight, a gang arriving on motorcycles indiscriminately hacked a boy named Kubendran to death at this location before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the Vilakkuthoon police arrived at the scene and initiated an intensive investigation based on CCTV footage available in the area.

The investigation revealed that a conflict had arisen last month—during the Chithirai Festival—between the murdered boy, Kubendran, and another individual from the same locality named Muthumani.

During that time, the two had severely assaulted each other, resulting in injuries to Muthumani.

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Enraged by this, Muthumani hatched a plot to kill Kubendran before his own injuries had even fully healed.

In this context, last night, while the youth Kubendran was standing near the Meenakshi Amman Temple car parking area, a gang of five individuals—comprising Muthumani (along with his younger brother Raj, Satheeshkumar, Hari Krishnan, and Muthukumar—arrived on two motorcycles and hacked Kubendran.

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Although Kubendran attempted to flee, the gang chased him down, hacked him repeatedly, and murdered him. It has been reported that Kubendran died on the spot following the attack, after which the murderous gang fled the scene.

Subsequently, the police recovered the youth's body and sent it to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Vilakkuthoon police have registered a murder case regarding this incident and are currently conducting a manhunt for the gang that committed the crime and fled.

Members of the public allege that anti-social elements are being harboured at night in shops leased through contractors within the Corporation-run car parking facility located on North Avani Moola Street. They further claim that these individuals engage in various illegal activities—such as consuming alcohol and using narcotics—leading to persistent law-and-order issues in the area every night.