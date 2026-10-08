17-Year-Old Rents Audi for Friend’s Birthday, Kills 45-Year-Old Pedestrian in Delhi's Kishangarh

New Delhi: Officers from the South District Police have apprehended a 17-year-old minor following a major multi-vehicle collision near Kishangarh late Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on October 4, near the red light opposite the local CNG pump in Kishangarh. According to preliminary investigations, a luxury sedan being driven at high speed lost control due to rash and negligent driving, according to Delhi Police.

The vehicle struck a male pedestrian, approximately 45 years of age, before colliding with three other stationary and moving vehicles at the intersection.

Emergency response teams immediately dispatched to the scene shifted the critically injured pedestrian to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS). Medical personnel subsequently declared the victim brought dead upon arrival. Proceedings are underway to establish the deceased's identity and inform his family.

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"The driver was intercepted shortly after the collision and confirmed to be a juvenile," said a senior Delhi Police official. "A formal case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered at the local police station. The child in conflict with the law (CCL) has been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)."

Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain legal liability regarding the vehicle's ownership and how the minor gained access to the vehicle.