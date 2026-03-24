₹176 crore pending: PMJAY 7-month payment delays push J&K private hospitals into crisis

Private Hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir have gone under strain as they are facing financial crisis amid 7-month payment delay by State Health Agency (SHA). Private hospital vendors told Republic that there has been no payment after August 2025 for private hospitals while Govt Hospitals got last payment in September 2025.

An official, Republic spoke to, informed that as per MoU reached upon between Government and Private Hospitals, the guidelines mandate payment within 15 days (accruing interest after the 16th day), the current reality is a staggering lag and over 170 crore pendency from Govt.

Another official said that the total budget allocated for the scheme stands at ₹600 Crore. However, for the current fiscal year, SHA has only cleared payments around 150 crore leaving ₹450 Crore (75%) of the allocated budget pending. The work for the pending 450 crore has already been done by the private and Government hospitals in J&K.

Officials said that there hasn't been delay on part of payments being released starting from J&K Health Secretary to GAD Secretary and Finance Secretary but is being delayed at State Health Agency (SHA).

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Republic tried to reach out to Ananth Dwivedi (IAS), CEO State Health Agency J&K for comments, however, said official was not available for comments as he said he is in a meeting.

A private hospital owner, Republic spoke to, said on the condition of anonymity that concerns are mounting regarding the sustainability of the scheme and whether we will continue to accept PMJAY patients if the 7-month delay is not resolved immediately.