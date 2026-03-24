Updated 24 March 2026 at 17:45 IST
Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case | Who Is She?
A Delhi court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a terror case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a terror case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were awarded 30-year imprisonment in the same case.
Who Is Asiya Andrabi?
Asiya Andrabi is a hardline Kashmiri separatist and the chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an all-women organistaion that advocated for the ‘independence’ of Kashmir through means including jihad.
Andrabi was arrested in 2018.
Also Read- J&K Expands Compassionate Appointments: Families of Natural Death Victims Now Eligible,Terror-Affected Kin Get Relief
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 17:21 IST