18 Killed In Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Here's What We Know So Far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
In the early hours of Friday, a private Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with around 30 passengers onboard caught fire near Chinnatekuru village, 20 km from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.
Here's What We Know So Far:
- The Bengaluru-bound private Volvo bus caught fire around 3 AM after a collision with a two-wheeler. The tragedy took place near Chinnatekuru village, 20 km from Kurnool. The bus was engulfed in flames within minutes.
- The bus had around 30 passengers on board. The administration has confirmed 18 deaths; the toll is feared to rise.
- Some survivors broke the windows to escape, sustaining burns and injuries. The injured are admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital.
- Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri said that the administration has safely rescued 21 passengers, and bodies of 11 have been identified; effortsare ongoing to identify the remaining victims.
- Recounting the moment of horror, a survivor said they saw a two-wheeler stuck inside the bus and a dead body when they managed to come out of the bus. He also accused the bus driver and attendant of negligence, claiming they fled the scene without alerting sleeping passengers.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi wrote.
- President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan too expressed grief. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the accident 'devastating' and assured full support to the affected families.
