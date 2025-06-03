18-Year-Old Stabbed And Strangled To Death By Stalker In Delhi's Sanjay Van Area: Family Reveals Shocking Details

New Delhi: A terrifying incident has been reported from the south district's Mehrauli Police Station area where a stalker killed an 18-year-old girl by stabbing her multiple times and then burnt her body.

Both the victim and the accused are from Jahangirpuri from where the victim was brought to the Sanjay Van area and stabbed multiple times. The body of the 18-year-old was found in Sanjay Van. The Mehrauli Police have arrested the accused.

Lured to Sanjay Van and Stabbed to Death

The victim's family had filed a complaint on Sunday, June 1, with the Delhi Police, when the girl went missing after leaving home to attend classes at Delhi University's School of Open Learning. Soon after the victim's body was found in Sanjay Van.

Mehak Jain. Image: Republic

According to the victim's father, the victim and the accused met at a party and since then the accused has been pestering the entire family.

The victim's father, Rakesh Kumar, claims that the victim identified as Mehak Jain left for college in the morning, and at around 8:30 am, the accused contacted the victim from a different number and called her to Mehrauli.

The victim then met the accused around 9:45 am. Later, according to Rakesh, he was contacted by the accused's father who claimed that the victim along with two other guys had stabbed his son with a knife and that he was in a hospital.

Rakesh purportedly heard somebody say that in return they had stabbed the victim too.

The victim's family then filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and began searching nearby parks but could not find the victim.

According to Rakesh, his wife wanted to search the parks again but the Police denied the request upon which a senior officer entered the scene and was informed of the whole situation in detail.

The victim's body was later found in a van. Reportedly, the stalker first stabbed the victim multiple times and then used petrol to set her body ablaze.

The father speculates that his daughter, Mehak, could not have stabbed the accused and that he did it to himself to manipulate the situation. In visible grief, he asked how the accused reached a hospital if he, in fact, was stabbed by Mehak.

Victim's Elder Sister Revealed Shocking Details

The victim's elder sister, Mridula Jain, in conversation with the press, revealed chilling background details of the incident. Mridula said that the accused was constantly visiting the family and could not bear Mehak's rejection.

The family tried to explain to the accused that such things should not matter at the moment and that he should focus on his studies. However, the accused was persistently stalking the victim and even had access to the victim's location through her phone.

Mridula's revelation makes it clear that the deceased and her family did not want the accused around and continuously tried to maintain a safe distance.

She further added that the accused had created a scene at the Korean Cultural Centre as well, where the victim went to study.

After such behaviour by the accused, the family was adamant about filing a complaint against him but did not follow through when the accused's father talked to the family and the accused allegedly apologized.

Mridula claims that the victim was first strangled to death and then set ablaze using petrol.

Accused's Background

Arshakrit Singh. Image: Republic

18-year-old, Arshakrit Singh is a resident of Rani Bagh. He is a first-year B.Com student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

Further Actions

The accused identified as Arshakrit Singh, has already confessed to his crimes. He accepted that he called Mehak to meet him in Sanajy Van and led her to an isolated area, where he stabbed and strangled her and tried to set fire to her body.

He sustained a minor injury during the attack and went to a hospital to get it treated, which is when the victim's family was contacted by Arshkrit's father.