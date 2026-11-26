Maharashtra: Eighteen years after the Mumbai terror attacks, the memories of that dreadful night remain etched in the nation's heart. Amid the gunfire, fear and devastation, there were people who refused to give up, risking their own lives to protect strangers. As India remembers the victims of 26/11, it also pays tribute to the heroes whose courage continues to inspire.

On the night of November 26, 2008, Mumbai was plunged into darkness of a kind the city had never witnessed before. The sound of gunshots replaced the usual bustle of its streets. Sirens filled the air, buildings turned into battlegrounds, and hundreds of people found themselves trapped in a nightmare they had never imagined.

Ten heavily armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had travelled to Mumbai by sea from Pakistan, launched coordinated attacks across the city. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Leopold Cafe, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and other locations became targets.

The attacks continued until November 29, leaving at least 166 people dead, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals. More than 300 others were injured.

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Eighteen years have passed since those horrific three days. Yet, the pain of losing so many innocent lives has not faded. The images of the burning Taj, the chaos at CST and the fear that gripped the city remain deeply etched in the country's collective memory.

But 26/11 was not only a story of terror. It was also a story of extraordinary courage.

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While terrorists tried to bring Mumbai to its knees, police officers, security personnel and ordinary citizens stood their ground. Some fought with weapons, others with nothing but their presence of mind and determination. Some never returned home, but their actions helped save countless lives.

As the nation remembers the victims of the attacks, it is equally important to remember those who chose to protect others, even when their own lives were at risk.

Here are six heroes whose courage became an unforgettable part of the story of 26/11.

Tukaram Omble: The Man Who Held On Until His Last Breath

In the middle of a city under attack, one police officer made a decision that would forever be remembered as an extraordinary act of bravery.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble was unarmed when he came face to face with Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 attacks. He knew the danger, but he did not step back.

The events leading to that moment had unfolded rapidly. After carrying out the massacre at CST, Kasab and his accomplice Ismail Khan hijacked a Skoda car and continued their escape. Mumbai Police, despite being outgunned by terrorists carrying automatic rifles and grenades, mobilised to stop them.

A barricade was set up at Girgaum Chowpatty. Omble and his fellow officers were among those waiting to intercept the vehicle. They had service revolvers and lathis, while the terrorists were armed with AK-47 rifles.

When the car approached the barricade, Khan opened fire. The police retaliated, and Khan was killed in the exchange. Kasab, however, jumped out of the vehicle with his weapon still loaded.

That was when Omble charged towards him.

Armed with nothing more than a lathi, he grabbed the barrel of Kasab's AK-47 and held on. Kasab opened fire, and bullets struck the officer. But even as he was being shot, Omble refused to let go.

His colleagues used those crucial seconds to overpower Kasab, disarm him and take him into custody. Omble succumbed to his injuries, but his sacrifice ensured that Kasab was captured alive.

His bravery was crucial in bringing the truth about the attacks to light. During interrogation, Kasab revealed details about the planning of the attacks and the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's memoir, the terrorists had also carried fake Hindu identities and symbolic threads such as the kalava as part of an attempt to mislead authorities and frame the attacks as 'Hindu terror'. Omble's recognition and capture of Kasab helped expose the truth.

For his extraordinary courage, Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

He may have been unarmed, but he stood firm against a man carrying an automatic rifle. His final act was not about saving himself. It was about ensuring that a terrorist did not escape and that others got the chance to live.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan: 'Do Not Come Up, I Will Handle Them'

Inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where guests and staff were trapped as terrorists opened fire, another battle was being fought by the men who had arrived to rescue them.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the National Security Guard (NSG) was leading a team of commandos tasked with flushing out the terrorists from the hotel.

The operation was dangerous, with terrorists still inside and people waiting desperately to be rescued. Major Sandeep led his team into the building, putting himself in the line of fire as they attempted to eliminate the threat.

During the operation, he was fatally wounded.

He lost his life fighting the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, but his courage and commitment to the mission remain among the most remembered stories of 26/11.

His sacrifice was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra on January 26, 2009.

Major Sandeep's story reminds us of the men who walked into danger when everyone else was trying to find a way out. For them, protecting others was not a choice they made after weighing the risks. It was their duty, and they fulfilled it at the cost of their lives.

Hemant Karkare: The Officer Who Led From The Front

For the Mumbai Police, the night of November 26 was a battle fought on multiple fronts. Among those who led the response was Hemant Karkare, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

A 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer, Karkare was leading an operation against the terrorists when he was caught in an ambush near Cama Hospital.

He was killed along with fellow IPS officer Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar.

Karkare, 54, was hit by three bullets in his chest. His death was a devastating loss for the Mumbai Police and the city he was trying to protect.

As gunfire and chaos spread across Mumbai, officers like Karkare did not have the luxury of staying away from the danger. They had to respond, confront the terrorists and protect a city that was under attack.

His name remains inseparable from the courage shown by Mumbai's police force during those horrific hours.

Mallika Jagad: Courage Behind Closed Doors At The Taj

Not every hero of 26/11 carried a weapon. Some fought fear with calmness, presence of mind and the determination to keep others safe.

Mallika Jagad, the banquet manager at the Taj Palace Hotel, was one such person.

As the attack unfolded, guests inside the hotel were suddenly faced with gunfire, blasts and smoke. Panic began to spread, and people were desperately looking for a way to stay safe.

Mallika and her team acted quickly. They locked the doors, switched off the lights and asked everyone to sit quietly.

It was a frightening situation. There were blasts, smoke and cries for help, but Mallika remained composed. She reassured the guests, explained what was happening and tried to prevent fear from taking over.

For those trapped inside, her calmness became a source of reassurance in a moment when everything around them seemed uncertain.

She continued to guide and comfort people until she learnt that the Army had arrived to assist.

Mallika's courage was different from that of the armed personnel fighting the terrorists, but it was no less meaningful. She understood that in those moments, keeping people calm and helping them remain safe could make all the difference.

Karambir Singh Kang: A Personal Tragedy, A Duty That Could Not Wait

For Karambir Singh Kang, the then General Manager of the Taj Hotel, 26/11 was a tragedy that struck both his workplace and his family.

As terrorists attacked the hotel, his wife and sons were trapped inside and lost their lives. It was an unimaginable personal loss, one that no words can adequately describe.

Yet, amid the devastation, Kang returned to the hotel and became involved in the efforts to evacuate people and assist the staff and security forces.

He worked day and night, helping coordinate efforts to save those still inside. Even as he faced the loss of his own family, he continued to work towards protecting others.

The Taj was not merely a workplace for him that night. It was a place filled with people who needed help, and he remained committed to doing whatever he could to save them.

His story is a painful reminder that the people who help others during a disaster are often carrying unimaginable grief of their own.

Thomas Varghese: The Waiter Who Made Sure Everyone Left First

At the Taj's Wasabi restaurant, senior waiter Thomas Varghese found himself in a situation where every second mattered.

When bursts of gunfire rang out, he asked the guests to crouch down and guided them towards safety. He ensured that everyone inside the restaurant had left before making his own way out.

He was the last to leave.

But as he stepped out into the alley, terrorists shot him dead.

Thomas did not have a weapon or the protection of security personnel. He was a waiter doing what he could to protect the people he was serving. In those terrifying moments, he put the safety of the guests before his own.

His final act was one of selflessness. He made sure others had a chance to escape, even though he could not save himself.

It is this quiet, extraordinary courage that makes Thomas Varghese's story so deeply moving. Sometimes, heroism is not about fighting back. Sometimes, it is simply about refusing to leave anyone behind.

18 Years Later, Their Courage Still Lives On

The 26/11 attacks left Mumbai with scars that time cannot completely erase. The lives lost, the families shattered and the memories of those three dreadful days remain a part of the city's history.

But so do the people who stood up when terror struck.

Tukaram Omble held on to a terrorist's rifle despite being shot. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan led his commandos into the Taj to confront the attackers. Hemant Karkare led the fight on the ground. Mallika Jagad kept guests calm when panic threatened to take over. Karambir Singh Kang continued helping others despite an unimaginable personal loss. Thomas Varghese made sure his guests reached safety before attempting to leave himself.

Their stories are different, but they share one thing: when lives were in danger, they chose to put others first.

Eighteen years later, as the nation remembers the 166 people who lost their lives, it must also remember the courage of those who risked everything to protect them.

The terrorists wanted to leave behind fear. But the people who stood against them left behind something far more powerful: stories of courage, humanity and sacrifice.