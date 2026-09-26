19 Dead In Nagaland After Suspected Spurious Liquor Consumption, SIT Formed

New Delhi: At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over the past two days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, with fatalities reported from Mokokchung and Tuensang districts. Police have launched an investigation to trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor.

According to police, Mokokchung recorded eight deaths, while 11 people died in Tuensang following the consumption of suspected illicit liquor. The deaths have prompted authorities to step up raids and launch a wider probe into the circulation of the liquor.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the deaths and identify the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor. The SIT is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said police had obtained some leads in the case but that it was too early to disclose details. Samples of the suspected liquor have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

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Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids in the affected areas. Nineteen people have been arrested and nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor seized as part of the crackdown. Police are also investigating the source and distribution network of the suspected adulterated liquor.

The incident has been reported in a state where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990. Despite the prohibition, police have been investigating the circulation of suspected illicit liquor following the recent deaths.

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Authorities have advised people to refrain from consuming unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor. Police have also urged anyone who develops symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek immediate medical attention.