19-Month-Old Child From Mauritius Undergoes Rare Robotic Kidney Surgery In Delhi

New Delhi: In a medical achievement, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully performed a robotic kidney removal surgery on a 19-month-old girl from Mauritius suffering from Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT).

The child had this condition since birth, which affected the development of the kidneys and urinary system. Her right kidney had been completely damaged with multiple cysts, leaving it non-functional and making it a recurrent source of febrile urinary tract infections (UTIs).

CAKUT is among the most common causes of chronic kidney disease in children, accounting for approximately 50% - 60% of all pediatric cases and up to 40% of pediatric end-stage kidney disease and can lead to significant health complications if left untreated. Following a detailed evaluation, the multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Vikas Jain opted for a robotic nephrectomy using advanced minimally invasive technology.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Vikas Jain, HOD & Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka in New Delhi, said, " When we first met the child and her mother, our priority was to treat and give this little girl the opportunity to live a healthier life. At just 19 months old, she is among the youngest children to undergo robotic kidney removal surgery. Performing this procedure in a child so young required exceptional precision due to the extremely limited operating space.

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The unusually large right kidney, affected by multicystic dysplastic disease, occupied almost the entire upper right quadrant of the abdomen, significantly reducing the already limited working space available for surgery. This made the robotic procedure particularly challenging. With meticulous planning and a multidisciplinary approach, we were able to safely remove the non-functioning kidney and help prevent future complications ."

Dr. Abhinav Jain, Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, said, “In children this young, every aspect of care demands special consideration, from positioning and monitoring to protecting the function of the remaining healthy kidney. In this case, our focus was equally on ensuring effective pain management and promoting an early recovery post the treatment. The smooth recovery and discharge reflected the coordinated efforts of the entire multidisciplinary team.”

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Along with this, the anaesthesia team ensured a smooth perioperative course and used an ultrasound-guided nerve block to provide prolonged pain relief, allowing the child to remain comfortable with minimal medication after surgery.