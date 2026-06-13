'Black Smoke Emerged, Entire Area Started Shaking': Eyewitness Recounts Exact Moment Of Horrific IAF Aircraft Crash In Jorhat

Jorhat: An eyewitness of the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crash has recalled the exact moment of the mishap that claimed the lives of five IAF personnel.

“Before landing, the plane released white smoke. After that, when black smoke came out, it started making noise. After the noise, this entire area started shaking as if there was an earthquake,” the eyewitness said.

“People gathered here and saw that there was a plane,” he added.

The AN-32 transport aircraft went down on Saturday morning during a routine sortie.

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The air warriors who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty were Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief at the loss of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the tragic crash.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Pained by the loss of 5 brave Air Warriors of IAF in the AN 32 accident in Jorhat. The loss of Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam in the line of duty is deeply unfortunate.”