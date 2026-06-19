19-Year-Old Arrested From Rajasthan's Bhilwara for Selling Fake Re-NEET Papers Through Telegram Channel 'Paper Mafia'

Bhilwara: In a swift operation, Bhilwara Police arrested a 19-year-old student for allegedly running an online fraud racket by selling fake question papers for the Re-NEET-UG examination through a Telegram channel.

The accused, identified as Akash Chaudhary, was detained following a raid at his residence in Patel Nagar Extension. Police said he operated under the Telegram channel named “Paper Mafia,” where he lured NEET aspirants with promises of genuine Re-NEET papers.

According to officials, Akash used a USA-based VPN number and proxy network to conceal his identity while conducting the transactions. He reportedly charged ₹4,000 per paper and collected payments through QR codes linked to his bank account. Preliminary investigations revealed he was in contact with around 52 candidates on the platform.

Fake Papers from Study Books

Interrogation revealed that Akash created the counterfeit question papers by scanning and compiling content from standard NEET study materials, then presenting them to victims as authentic leaked papers. Police recovered his mobile phone, a NEET preparation book, and other incriminating documents during the raid.

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The case came to light after the Special Branch received inputs through the Government of India’s S-MEC portal about suspicious activities related to exam paper leaks. Simultaneously, the District Special Team (DST) received a tip-off about a youth in the Patel Nagar area selling fake papers online. Acting on this intelligence, a police team was formed and the raid was conducted.

Accused's Family Background & Recent Movements

According to reports, Akash’s family originally belongs to Churu district and has been living in Bhilwara for the past 25 years. He completed his schooling in Bhilwara and had moved to Jaipur after Class 12 to prepare for competitive exams. He had returned to Bhilwara just two days before the raid.

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Major Operation Under SP’s Direction

The operation was conducted under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana. Pratap Nagar Station House Officer Sunil Tada confirmed the arrest and provided details of the investigation.

A case has been registered against Akash under relevant sections of the IT Act, fraud provisions, and the Public Examination Act. Police are now examining his bank transactions, digital evidence from the seized phone, and his wider network to identify other possible accomplices and the total number of students duped in the scam.