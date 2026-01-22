19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Following A Fatal YouTube Weight Loss Advice

Madurai: A second-year college student in Madurai died after allegedly consuming borax (venkaaram) in an attempt to reduce her body weight in Madurai.

The 19-year-old deceased woman is identified as Kalaiyarasai, a resident of Meenambalpuram.

She started consuming borax in order to reduce weight, thinking that borax would help her in her weight loss journey.

According to police sources, on January 17, during the early hours of Saturday, she allegedly consumed borax after watching a YouTube video. The video claimed that borax can be consumed and that it can be used for weight reduction.

Soon after ingesting the substance, she started feeling like vomiting and experienced dizziness. After reporting her bad condition, she was initially taken to a private hospital for treatment. However, later in the night, at around 11 p.m., she again started experiencing like severe vomiting and dysentery.

As per the police statement, “she was immediately rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, but doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.”

