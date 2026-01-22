Updated 22 January 2026 at 10:07 IST
19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Following A Fatal YouTube Weight Loss Advice
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on a complaint lodged by her father. The exact reason for the death of the 19-year-old would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.
- India News
- 2 min read
Madurai: A second-year college student in Madurai died after allegedly consuming borax (venkaaram) in an attempt to reduce her body weight in Madurai.
The 19-year-old deceased woman is identified as Kalaiyarasai, a resident of Meenambalpuram.
She started consuming borax in order to reduce weight, thinking that borax would help her in her weight loss journey.
According to police sources, on January 17, during the early hours of Saturday, she allegedly consumed borax after watching a YouTube video. The video claimed that borax can be consumed and that it can be used for weight reduction.
Advertisement
Soon after ingesting the substance, she started feeling like vomiting and experienced dizziness. After reporting her bad condition, she was initially taken to a private hospital for treatment. However, later in the night, at around 11 p.m., she again started experiencing like severe vomiting and dysentery.
As per the police statement, “she was immediately rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, but doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.”
Advertisement
Based on a complaint lodged by her father, the Sellur police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The exact reason for the death of the 19-year-old would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received, police officials stated.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 22 January 2026 at 10:07 IST